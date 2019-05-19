close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: Vandalism, rigging mar seventh phase polling in West Bengal

BJP MP candidate from Jadavpur Anupam Hazra was allegedly attacked by TMC workers and his car was also vandalised.

Lok Sabha election 2019: Vandalism, rigging mar seventh phase polling in West Bengal

BJP MP candidate from Jadavpur in West Bengal, Anupam Hazra, on Sunday said that women TMC workers with covered faces are casting proxy votes at polling booth numbers 150/137 in Jadavpur. Hazra added that when BJP workers raised an objection to it, the TMC workers created a ruckus at the polling booth. Hazra was allegedly attacked by TMC workers and his car was also vandalised. A CISF DC identified as Pawan Kumar was also heckled by TMC workers.

"Women TMC workers with covered faces are casting proxy votes, it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised an objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station," Hazra was quoted as saying by ANI.

In another incident of violence during voting for seventh phase for remaining nine seats in West Bengal, BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu, claimed that TMC workers were using to stop the people from casting their vote. Additional forces were rushed into polling station number 189 in Basirhat to maintain law and order. In Diamond Harbour, the car of BJP candidate Nilanjan Roy was vandalised allegedly by TMC supporters.

BJP candidate from South Kolkata Lok Sabha seat CK Bose on Sunday slammed the TMC, saying the supporters of ruling party were behaving like "terrorists" and "jihadis" in West Bengal. "Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths that they have been threatened by TMC`s `jihadi` brigade that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you`ll be murdered. There`s no difference between a terrorist organisation and TMC," Bose reportedly told news agency ANI. 

Bose also accused the TMC workers of attacking him on April 24, when he was going to file his nomination papers. It may be recalled that last week a convoy of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Assam Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters in Khejuri area of Purba Medinipur district.

Meanwhile, TMC’s candidate in Kolkata South constituency Mala Roy alleged that she was not allowed by central force personnel to enter booth number 72 at a polling station in Mudiali under her constituency. Roy said she went to the booth after learning that polling was stopped for 45 minutes. The TMC leader added that she will file a formal complaint with the EC in this regard.

