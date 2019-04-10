Lok Sabha election Phase-1 voting: Few interesting sidelights from some poll-bound states

The voting for the first phase of the much-awaited Lok Sabha election 2019 will start on Thursday. In the first phase, 91 Lok Sabha seats are in the fray, spread over 20 states and Union Territories (UTs).

As the stage is set for the drama to unfold, we take you through a few interesting sidelights from some of the poll-bound states:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Here the voters include 41 Great Nicobarese tribes of Strait Islands, 65 Onge tribes at Hut Bay and approximately 100 Shompen tribes of Campbell Bay.

Arunachal Pradesh: The polling station with the least number of electors is Malogam Temporary Structure in Malogam Village under 45-Hayuliang (ST) Assembly Constituency. It has only one female voter. Polling Station No. 18-Luguthang under 3-Mukto (ST) Assembly Constituency is the highest polling station located at an altitude of about 13,583 feet. 11 polling stations exclusively for female voters have been set up in the state.

Mizoram: For Bru refugees, who are living in camps in Tripura, 15 special polling booths have been set up in Kanhmun at the Mizoram-Tripura border. Mizoram holds a unique feature among the parliamentary constituencies with 100% voters having Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

Sikkim: The highest polling booth in Sikkim is situated close to the India-China border at an altitude of 13,500 feet in Gnathang Valley for 180 registered voters from 21-Gnathang Machong Assembly constituency. At least 39 all women polling stations have been set up manned by all women polling parties and police forces.

Meghalaya: Here 52 per cent voters are women in Meghalaya, while 32.34 per cent is in the 20-29 years age group. For the first time, BRAILE Voter id card-EPIC makes debut in Meghalaya with BRAILE EPIC issued for the usage of the visually impaired.

Bihar: Bihar becomes the second state in the country after Delhi to declare all polling booths for the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the state as tobacco-free polling booths. Live Webcasting arrangements have been made at 350 polling booths in the first phase of the general election to ensure free and fair polls.

Uttar Pradesh: The total number of electors has increased by 55,06,336 (ie 3.96 per cent) since the 2014 election in the state. Out of these, 16,75,567 electors are in the age group of 18-19 years.