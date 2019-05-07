close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha election: PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday

It is reported that Ramlila Maidan has been chosen as the venue for PM Narendra Modi's rally in Delhi because of its political significance.

Lok Sabha election: PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Delhi&#039;s Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday
PTI File photo
Play

New Delhi: The country's capital is where the political action is likely to be at this week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address a rally here on Wednesday.

PM Modi will lead Bharatiya Janata Party's charge in all seven parliamentary constituencies here which vote in the sixth phase on Sunday. He has already been the centre of BJP Delhi unit's focus in recent weeks with the party trying to appeal to voters using the catchphrase 'Dilli ke dil me hai josh, Dilli ke dil me hai Modi'. Wednesday will see PM Modi address a rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan and it is likely that he would unleash a frontal attack on both Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here.

Congress and AAP have both openly admitted that defeating BJP is high on their respective priority lists. The two parties had even tried to stitch together a pre-poll alliance but it had come up a cropper owing to differences in the seat-sharing arrangement. The consequent three-way electoral battle could well be a mouth-watering contest.

Both Congress and AAP have already hit the ground running in Delhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address two rallies on Wednesday - one each in North-East Delhi seat and South Delhi seat. AAP meanwhile has held numerous rallies with CM Arvind Kejriwal in attendance. A recent incident in which he was attacked during one of the rallies also led to a massive war of words with Kejriwal accusing BJP of planning it while BJP's Manoj Tiwari saying AAP had staged the incident. Interestingly, Kejriwal and PM Modi had faced off in a direct contest in the 2014 Lok Sabha election in Varanasi. PM Modi had managed to cruise to a win at the time. In the ensuing years, AAP has managed to take revenge of sorts by forming government in Delhi and having Kejriwal take over as CM. The party, however, continues to accuse BJP of creating hurdles and has demanded full statehood for Delhi.

The BJP, however, is leaving nothing to chance in ensuring PM Modi's rally here is a grand success. News agency PTI reported that a large number of people from satellite cities of Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are expected to be present at the rally while giant digital screens highlighting Modi government's achievements have already been placed along the roads leading up to the rally venue.

Tags:
Narendra ModiPriyanaka Gandhi VadraCongressBJPLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: Ramayana, Mahabharata take centre stage as political parties hurl accusations at each other

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Deshhit: PM Modi to address rally at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow