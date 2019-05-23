Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJD vs BJP in Odisha as trends and winners pour in

Counting for 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha has begun at 8 AM. Election trends have started pouring in and the final picture will be clear in a few hours from now, which will reveal the early winners and trailing candidates. One hundred and seventy-four candidates are in the fray in Odisha. The final results are likely to be delayed in view of Supreme Court's order to the Supreme Court's instructions to the EC to match the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segment.

The main battle in Odisha is between Naveen Patnaik's ruling BJD and BJP. Most of the exit polls have predicted that BJP will make inroads in the Odisha this time riding on the popularity of PM Modi. However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is confident that his party will play a crucial role in government formation at the Centre. In the Biju Janata Dal-ruled Odisha, the BJP has been projected to win at least 12 seats, a big leap from 2014 when it had won just 1 seat. Naveen Patnaik's BJD is likely to win 8 seats while just 1 seat may go to the Congress party.

Here are the latest trends of the Lok Sabha election result from Odisha:

* According to the intial trends, the BJD is leading in the state. Out of the 21 constituencies-BJD is leading in 15 seats and BJP in the rest 6 seats.

Aska-BJD, Balasore-BJD, Bargarh-BJP, Berhampur-BJD, Bhadrak-BJD, Bhubaneswar-BJP, Bolangir-BJP, Cuttack-BJD, Dhenkanal-BJD, Jagatsinghpur-BJD, Jajpur-BJD, Kalahandi-BJP, Kandhamal-BJD, Kendrapara-BJD, Keonjhar-BJD, Koraput-BJD, Mayurbhanj-BJD, Nabarangpur-BJD, Puri-BJP, Sambalpur-BJD, Sundargarh-BJP