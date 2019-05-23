Lok Sabha election results 2019: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP ahead in 9 seats, TDP in 3

HYDERABAD: The counting of votes for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh started at 8 am on Thursday. The state on April 11 witnessed polling in the first phase and 79.74 per cent voters cast their ballot for the 319 candidates in the fray. This was the first time Andhra Pradesh voted in Lok Sabha election since the reorganisation of the state and the formation of Telangana. Of the total constituencies, Narasaraopet registered the highest voter turnout at 85.53 per cent.

Here are the live updates on Lok Sabha election results from Andhra Pradesh:-

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP is head on 8 seats, TDP on 3 as per the trends available.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Counting of votes has begun in Andhra Pradesh.