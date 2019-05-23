Lok Sabha election results 2019: Congress vs BJP in Gujarat as trends and winners pour in

Counting for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat began at 8 am. Election trends will start pouring in around 10 am for the Lok Sabha election 2019, which will reveal the early winners and trailing candidates. In Gujarat, 371 candidates are in the fray for the 26 seats for the Lok Sabha election 2019. The main battle in Gujarat is between BJP and Congress. However, the exit polls show that BJP will get a clear majority. Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah's home state. In 2014, BJP won all the 26 seats in the state.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, following the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission will tally the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segment. Gujarat is the home-turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders including Amit Shah, who contested the national election for the first time.

The exit polls predicted that it will be a clean sweep for the BJP in Gujarat and the BJP-NDA alliance will get 300+ seats across the country to easily form the government. The final voter turnout in Gujarat is at 64.11 per cent, which is almost similar to the voter turnout in 2014.

For Gujarat, the ABP-CSDS exit poll predicts a massive victory for BJP in the state. It mentioned that the party is likely to grab 24 Lok Sabha seats while the rest two will go to Congress' kitty. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll says that the BJP will register victory in 25-26 seats. The IANS-CVOTER exit poll shows that the BJP is expected to retain 22 seats in Gujarat. The TimesNow-VMR predicts 23 seats for BJP in Gujarat while Today's Chanakya and IPSOS have given 25 seats each to BJP.