Gautam Gambhir

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Gautam Gambhir salutes Narendra Modi's leadership, has an advice for Congress

On debut, Gautam Gambhir defeated his rivals from AAP and Congress to win Lok Sabha election 2019 from East Delhi constituency.

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Gautam Gambhir salutes Narendra Modi&#039;s leadership, has an advice for Congress
PTI Photo

New Delhi: The journey from the cricket field to the Parliament has been as remarkable as Gautam Gambhir's batting records over the past several years. Speaking to Zee News on Friday, a day after winning from the East Delhi seat in Lok Sabha election 2019, the BJP candidate heaped praise on Narendra Modi and also had a word of advice for Congress.

Gambhir had joined BJP shortly before the Lok Sabha election 2019 and eventually managed to have a successful electoral campaign. He received nearly seven lakh votes to brush aside the opposition put forth from Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and Atishi Marlena of Aam Aadmi Party. "I would like to thank the people for having put their faith and trust in me. This win is a result of the decisive leadership that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given over the five years. It just shows what can happen when hard work combines with honesty," he said.

Gambhir also said that people had rejected negative politics in this election. "I would like to tell Congress that they need to introspect and figure out where they have been going wrong instead of just attacking PM Modi all the time. I can give it in writing that unless they look within, they won't ever be able to come to power," he said, adding that he hopes to work with as much dedication as PM Modi has over the first term of the National Democratic Alliance. And while he may now get busy with his political role, Gambhir has an eye out for the upcoming World Cup as well. "I would like to wish them the best. There is no bigger joy in a cricketer's life than winning the World Cup. We won in 2011 and there is another chance to do it in 2019."

