Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of BJD winners

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) managed to retain its power in Odisha. Led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJD faced stiff competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The total Lok Sabha seats in Odisha are 21 among which five (Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, and Koraput) are reserved for STs while three of them (Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Jagatsinghpur) are reserved for STs.
The state had to bear the brunt of Cyclone Fani while Lok Sabha election 2019 was still taking place with state CM Naveen Patnaik asking Centre for assistance. The cooperation between the state and central governments before and after the natural calamity was widely reported.
Here is the list of Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners from the BJD:
|
Constituency
|
Winner
|
Keonjhar
|
Chandrani Murmu
|
Bhadrak
|
|
Balasore
|
Jajpur
|
SARMISTHA SETHI
|
Dhenkanal
|
MAHESH SAHOO
|
Nabarangpur
|
RAMESH CHANDRA MAJHI
|
Kandhamal
|
ACHYUTANANDA SAMANTA
|
Cuttack
|
BHARTRUHARI MAHTAB
|
Kendrapara
|
Anubhav Mohanty
|
Jagatsinghpur
|
RAJASHREE MALLICK
|
Puri
|
PINAKI MISRA
|
Aska
|
Pramila Bisoyi
|
Berhampur
|
CHANDRA SEKHAR SAHU
In Lok Sabha election 2014, Biju Janata Dal swept the state by winning 20 of the 21 seats here. BJP won one while Congress failed to even open its account.
Voting for general election 2019 took place in 7 phases with the last phase culminating on May 19.