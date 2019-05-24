Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of BJD winners

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) managed to retain its power in Odisha. Led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJD faced stiff competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The total Lok Sabha seats in Odisha are 21 among which five (Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, and Koraput) are reserved for STs while three of them (Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Jagatsinghpur) are reserved for STs.

The state had to bear the brunt of Cyclone Fani while Lok Sabha election 2019 was still taking place with state CM Naveen Patnaik asking Centre for assistance. The cooperation between the state and central governments before and after the natural calamity was widely reported.

Here is the list of Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners from the BJD: