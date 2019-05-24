close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of BJD winners

Led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJD faced stiff competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of BJD winners

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) managed to retain its power in Odisha. Led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJD faced stiff competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The total Lok Sabha seats in Odisha are 21 among which five (Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, and Koraput) are reserved for STs while three of them (Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Jagatsinghpur) are reserved for STs. 

The state had to bear the brunt of Cyclone Fani while Lok Sabha election 2019 was still taking place with state CM Naveen Patnaik asking Centre for assistance. The cooperation between the state and central governments before and after the natural calamity was widely reported.

Here is the list of Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners from the BJD:

Constituency
Winner
Keonjhar
Chandrani Murmu
 
Bhadrak
 

Balasore

  
Jajpur
SARMISTHA SETHI
 
Dhenkanal
MAHESH SAHOO
Nabarangpur
RAMESH CHANDRA MAJHI
Kandhamal
ACHYUTANANDA SAMANTA
Cuttack
BHARTRUHARI MAHTAB
Kendrapara
Anubhav Mohanty
Jagatsinghpur
RAJASHREE MALLICK
 
Puri
PINAKI MISRA
Aska
Pramila Bisoyi
 
Berhampur
CHANDRA SEKHAR SAHU

In Lok Sabha election 2014, Biju Janata Dal swept the state by winning 20 of the 21 seats here. BJP won one while Congress failed to even open its account.

Voting for general election 2019 took place in 7 phases with the last phase culminating on May 19. There are total 542 seats in the Lok Sabha election 2019. A large number of voters came out to exercise their franchise during the polls and choose the 17th Lok Sabha of the nation

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019BJD
Next
Story

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of DMK winners

Must Watch

PT6M5S

Day after Lok Sabha poll win, Modi, Amit Shah visit LK Advani, MM Joshi to seek blessings