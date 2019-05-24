close

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of TMC winners

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won 22 seats in West Bengal. The BJP was able to win 18 seats while the Indian National Congress won only 2.

Besides the party chief CM Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee, Derek O'Brien, Abhishek Banerjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Moon Moon Sen, Satabdi Roy, Subrata Bakshi, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saugata Roy, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, are some important leaders of the party.

Here are the successful candidates from TMC  in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency
Winner
Party
Jangipur
KHALILUR RAHAMAN
All India Trinamool Congress
Murshidabad
ABU TAHER KHAN
 
All India Trinamool Congress
 
Krishnanagar
MAHUA MOITRA
All India Trinamool Congress
Dum dum
SOUGATA RAY
 
All India Trinamool Congress
Barasat
Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar
All India Trinamool Congress
Basirhat
Nusrat Jahan Ruhi
All India Trinamool Congress
Joynagar
PRATIMA MONDAL
All India Trinamool Congress
Mathurapur
CHOUDHURY MOHAN JATUA
 
All India Trinamool Congress
Diamond harbour
ABHISHEK BANERJEE
 
All India Trinamool Congress
Jadavpur
MIMI CHAKRABORTY
 
All India Trinamool Congress
 
Kolkata Dakshin
Mala Roy
All India Trinamool Congress
Kolkata Uttar
BANDYOPADHYAY SUDIP
 
All India Trinamool Congress
Howrah
Prasun Banerjee
 
 
All India Trinamool Congress
Uluberia
SAJDA AHMED
All India Trinamool Congress
Srerampur
KALYAN BANERJEE
 
All India Trinamool Congress
Arambagh
APARUPA PODDAR (AFRIN ALI)
 
All India Trinamool Congress
Tamluk
Adhikari Dibyendu
 
All India Trinamool Congress
Kanthi
Adhikari Sisir
All India Trinamool Congress
Ghatal
ADHIKARI DEEPAK (DEV)
 
All India Trinamool Congress
Bardhaman Purba
SUNIL KUMAR MONDAL
All India Trinamool Congress
Bolpur
ASIT KUMAR MAL
 
All India Trinamool Congress
Birbhum
SATABDI ROY
 
All India Trinamool Congress

 In 2014 general election, the TMC had bagged 34 seats and in 2009 it had won 19 seats. 

After the 2014 general elections, TMC received six per cent of the vote from five different states--West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Jharkhand. The TMC was founded on January 1, 1998, and after the 2014 election, it has become the fourth largest party in the Lok Sabha with 36 seats. The slogan of the party is 'Ma, Mati, Manush' which means, 'Mother, Motherland, People'.

