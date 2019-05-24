Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of TMC winners

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won 22 seats in West Bengal. The BJP was able to win 18 seats while the Indian National Congress won only 2.

Besides the party chief CM Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee, Derek O'Brien, Abhishek Banerjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Moon Moon Sen, Satabdi Roy, Subrata Bakshi, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saugata Roy, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, are some important leaders of the party.

Here are the successful candidates from TMC in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party Jangipur KHALILUR RAHAMAN All India Trinamool Congress Murshidabad ABU TAHER KHAN All India Trinamool Congress Krishnanagar MAHUA MOITRA All India Trinamool Congress Dum dum SOUGATA RAY

All India Trinamool Congress Barasat Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar All India Trinamool Congress Basirhat Nusrat Jahan Ruhi All India Trinamool Congress Joynagar PRATIMA MONDAL All India Trinamool Congress Mathurapur CHOUDHURY MOHAN JATUA

All India Trinamool Congress Diamond harbour ABHISHEK BANERJEE

All India Trinamool Congress Jadavpur MIMI CHAKRABORTY

All India Trinamool Congress Kolkata Dakshin Mala Roy All India Trinamool Congress Kolkata Uttar BANDYOPADHYAY SUDIP

All India Trinamool Congress Howrah Prasun Banerjee All India Trinamool Congress Uluberia SAJDA AHMED All India Trinamool Congress Srerampur KALYAN BANERJEE

All India Trinamool Congress Arambagh APARUPA PODDAR (AFRIN ALI)

All India Trinamool Congress Tamluk Adhikari Dibyendu

All India Trinamool Congress Kanthi Adhikari Sisir All India Trinamool Congress Ghatal ADHIKARI DEEPAK (DEV)

All India Trinamool Congress Bardhaman Purba SUNIL KUMAR MONDAL All India Trinamool Congress Bolpur ASIT KUMAR MAL

All India Trinamool Congress Birbhum SATABDI ROY

All India Trinamool Congress

In 2014 general election, the TMC had bagged 34 seats and in 2009 it had won 19 seats.

After the 2014 general elections, TMC received six per cent of the vote from five different states--West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Jharkhand. The TMC was founded on January 1, 1998, and after the 2014 election, it has become the fourth largest party in the Lok Sabha with 36 seats. The slogan of the party is 'Ma, Mati, Manush' which means, 'Mother, Motherland, People'.