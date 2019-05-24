Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of TRS winners

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi, popularly known as the TRS lost its dominance in Telangana by winning 7 out of the total 17 seats. The state witnessed an intense battle between the ruling NDA,TRS and the Congress.

Led by K Chandrashekhar Rao, the TRS had 17 candidates contesting for the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

The key candidates from the TRS are K Kavitha, Asaduddin Owaisi, Renuka Chowdhury, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Marri Rajashekar Reddy and G Kishan Reddy.

Here is the list of Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners from the TRS:

Constituency Winner Party Chevella Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy TRS Khammam NAMA NAGESWR RAO TRS Mahabubabad Kavitha Malothu TRS Mahabubnagar MANNE SRINIVAS REDDY TRS Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy TRS Nagarkurnool(SC) POTHUGANTI RAMULU TRS Warangal DAYAKAR PASUNOORI TRS Zahirabad B.B.PATIL TRS

In the year 2014, TRS swept both the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. The party won 69 seats out of 119 in the Assembly Elections. In the Lok Sabha Election 2014, TRS won 12 seats out of the total 17.

The state of Telangana voted on 11 April and the voter turnout was around 62.69%.