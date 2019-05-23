close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Rajinikanth congratulates Narendra Modi

The BJP alone is leading in 300 seats, according to the latest Election Commission statistics.

Chennai: Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP is set to make a thumping return to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations... You made it!!! God bless", the 69-year-old actor tweeted.

Last year, Rajinikanth made a comment which appeared to back Modi, indicating the prime minister was a strong person.

"When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10 or the person they are aligning against. If 10 persons declared war against one man, who is stronger?", he had said when asked about the possibility of a grand opposition alliance to take on Modi.

Asked if Modi was "stronger" and whether this was what he implied through his statement, the actor had said he "can't be more clear".

Rajinikanth has already announced he will float his political party and contest all the 234 seats in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, due in 2021.

The popular actor, who has a large fan following, is yet to launch his party.

Rajinikanth is touted to be inclined towards the BJP, with Modi himself meeting the veteran star on more than one occasion in the recent past, including once at his residence here.

The critics of the actor have often claimed he is favourably disposed towards the saffron party. 

