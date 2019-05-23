close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election results 2019: TMC vs BJP vs Left front in West Bengal as trends and winners pour in

The Lok Sabha election results 2019 for the 466 candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared in a few hours from now.

The counting of votes for all 42 Lok Sabha election 2019 seats in West Bengal began at 8 am on Thursday. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates for the Lok Sabha election, will start pouring in around 10 am. The Lok Sabha election results 2019 for the 466 candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared in a few hours from now. The exit polls have predicted two scenarios in the state – one in which Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress continues to rule the roost and another where BJP makes a dent in the TMC fort.

West Bengal sends the third highest number of lawmakers in the lower house of the parliament. The state witnessed voting in all the seven-phases of the Lok Sabha election on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. 

Voting was held in the state in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha poll. Large-scale violence was reported from different constituencies across the state in all the seven polling phases, with Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party blaming each other for the violence. Controversy also erupted after the statue of Bengali cultural icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised in Kolkata during Amit Shah's roadshow on May 14, leading to clashes between TMC and BJP supporters.

In 2014, Trinamool Congress bagged 34 seats followed by the Congress with four while two seats each were won by the Left Front and the BJP. This year, the state witnessed a four-cornered contest between Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.

