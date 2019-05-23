close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election results live updates: K Chandrashekhar Rao's KCR vs BJP vs Congress

The counting of votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana began at 8 AM on Thursday. In Telangana, the ruling TRS is hoping for an encore in the election after sweeping the December assembly elections, while both Congress and BJP are looking to increase their respective tallies. Stay tuned for live updates from Telangana on Zee News.

Lok Sabha election results live updates: K Chandrashekhar Rao&#039;s KCR vs BJP vs Congress

HYDERABAD: The counting of votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana began at 8 AM on Thursday.

Post reorganisation, Telangana on April 11 witnessed polling in the first phase and an estimated 61 per cent of voters cast their ballot for the 443 candidates in the fray.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

In Telangana, the ruling TRS is hoping for an encore in the election after sweeping the December assembly elections, while both Congress and BJP are looking to increase their respective tallies. The Election Commission (EC) had set up 34,603 polling stations across the state for smooth conduct of polls. The fate of the candidates will be decided on Thursday when counting of votes will take place.

Here are the live updates on Lok Sabha election results from Telangana:-

