Madha Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Madha Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. Madha Parliamentary Constituency was formed after the delimitation of constituencies in 2008.

It comprises of six segments of the legislative assembly, two of which are reserved for the SC category.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kolhapur Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

1 Aappa Aaba Lokare Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde Nationalist Congress Party 4 Navnath Bhimrao Patil Hindusthan Praja Paksha 5 Nanaso Ramhari Yadav Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha 6 Bramhakumari Pramilaben Akhil Bhartiya Ekata Party 7 Keskar Maruti Shivram Bahujan Azad Party 8 Er. Ramchandra Mayyappa Ghutukade Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 9 Adv. Vijayrao More Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 10 Shahajahan Paigambar Shaikh Bahujan Maha Party 11 Sunil Gunda Jadhav Bahujan Mukti Party 12 Ajinath Laxman Kevate Independent 13 Ajinkya Aakaram Salunkhe Independent 14 Annaso Sukhadev Maske Independent 15 Aware Siddheshwar Bharat Independent 16 Dattatrya Bhanudas Khatke Alias Bandunana Khatke Independent 17 Dilip Ramchandra Jadhav Independent 18 Daulat Umaji Shitole Independent 19 Nandu Sambhaji More Independent 20 Mohan Vishnu Raut Independent 21 Ramdas Mane Independent 22 Rohit More Independent 23 Vijayraj Balasaheb Mane Deshmukh Independent 24 Adv. Vijayanand Shankarrao Shinde Independent 25 Vishvambhar Narayan Kashid Independent 26 Adv. Sachin Bhaskar Jore Independent 27 Sachin Dnyaneshwar Padalkar Independent 28 Savita Ankush Aiwle Independent 29 Santosh Balasaheb Bichukale Independent 30 Sandip Janaradhan Kharat Independent 31 Sandip Vitthal Pol Independent

Vijaysinh Mohite Patil of the NCP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In Maharashtra, the main electoral contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.

Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.