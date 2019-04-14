close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Madha Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kolhapur Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

Madha Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Madha Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. Madha Parliamentary Constituency was formed after the delimitation of constituencies in 2008. 

It comprises of six segments of the legislative assembly, two of which are reserved for the SC category.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

1 Aappa Aaba Lokare Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde Nationalist Congress Party
4 Navnath Bhimrao Patil Hindusthan Praja Paksha
5 Nanaso Ramhari Yadav Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha
6 Bramhakumari Pramilaben Akhil Bhartiya Ekata Party
7 Keskar Maruti Shivram Bahujan Azad Party
8 Er. Ramchandra Mayyappa Ghutukade Bahujan Republican Socialist Party
9 Adv. Vijayrao More Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
10 Shahajahan Paigambar Shaikh Bahujan Maha Party
11 Sunil Gunda Jadhav Bahujan Mukti Party
12 Ajinath Laxman Kevate Independent
13 Ajinkya Aakaram Salunkhe Independent
14 Annaso Sukhadev Maske Independent
15 Aware Siddheshwar Bharat Independent
16 Dattatrya Bhanudas Khatke Alias Bandunana Khatke Independent
17 Dilip Ramchandra Jadhav Independent
18 Daulat Umaji Shitole Independent
19 Nandu Sambhaji More Independent
20 Mohan Vishnu Raut Independent
21 Ramdas Mane Independent
22 Rohit More Independent
23 Vijayraj Balasaheb Mane Deshmukh Independent
24 Adv. Vijayanand Shankarrao Shinde Independent
25 Vishvambhar Narayan Kashid Independent
26 Adv. Sachin Bhaskar Jore Independent
27 Sachin Dnyaneshwar Padalkar Independent
28 Savita Ankush Aiwle Independent
29 Santosh Balasaheb Bichukale Independent
30 Sandip Janaradhan Kharat Independent
31 Sandip Vitthal Pol Independent

Vijaysinh Mohite Patil of the NCP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In Maharashtra, the main electoral contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.

Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.

