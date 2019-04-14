Madha Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Madha Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. Madha Parliamentary Constituency was formed after the delimitation of constituencies in 2008.
It comprises of six segments of the legislative assembly, two of which are reserved for the SC category.
The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kolhapur Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.
|1
|Aappa Aaba Lokare
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde
|Nationalist Congress Party
|4
|Navnath Bhimrao Patil
|Hindusthan Praja Paksha
|5
|Nanaso Ramhari Yadav
|Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha
|6
|Bramhakumari Pramilaben
|Akhil Bhartiya Ekata Party
|7
|Keskar Maruti Shivram
|Bahujan Azad Party
|8
|Er. Ramchandra Mayyappa Ghutukade
|Bahujan Republican Socialist Party
|9
|Adv. Vijayrao More
|Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
|10
|Shahajahan Paigambar Shaikh
|Bahujan Maha Party
|11
|Sunil Gunda Jadhav
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|12
|Ajinath Laxman Kevate
|Independent
|13
|Ajinkya Aakaram Salunkhe
|Independent
|14
|Annaso Sukhadev Maske
|Independent
|15
|Aware Siddheshwar Bharat
|Independent
|16
|Dattatrya Bhanudas Khatke Alias Bandunana Khatke
|Independent
|17
|Dilip Ramchandra Jadhav
|Independent
|18
|Daulat Umaji Shitole
|Independent
|19
|Nandu Sambhaji More
|Independent
|20
|Mohan Vishnu Raut
|Independent
|21
|Ramdas Mane
|Independent
|22
|Rohit More
|Independent
|23
|Vijayraj Balasaheb Mane Deshmukh
|Independent
|24
|Adv. Vijayanand Shankarrao Shinde
|Independent
|25
|Vishvambhar Narayan Kashid
|Independent
|26
|Adv. Sachin Bhaskar Jore
|Independent
|27
|Sachin Dnyaneshwar Padalkar
|Independent
|28
|Savita Ankush Aiwle
|Independent
|29
|Santosh Balasaheb Bichukale
|Independent
|30
|Sandip Janaradhan Kharat
|Independent
|31
|Sandip Vitthal Pol
|Independent
Vijaysinh Mohite Patil of the NCP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.
In Maharashtra, the main electoral contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.
Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.
Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
The results would be declared on May 23.