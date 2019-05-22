Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha election results 2019 tomorrow

In Madhya Pradesh, the fate of 438 candidates contesting Lok Sabha election 2019 will be decided tomorrow (May 23) after the counting of votes. Lok Sabha election results 2019 will reveal the 29 leaders who will represent Madhya Pradesh in Parliament.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

Some of the prominent seats in Madhya Pradesh for General Election 2019 are Bhopal, Guna, Indore, Chhindwara and Gwalior. BJP has fielded Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, facing trial in Malegaon blast case, from Bhopal seat in the Lok Sabha election. She is facing Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting again from Guna seat and his rival is KP Yadav of the BJP. BJP has fielded Shankar Lalwani for the Indore seat after Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, an eight-time MP, opted out of the general election. Lalwani, who is making his Lok Sabha poll debut, will be fighting against Congress's Pankaj Sanghvi.

Chhindwara seat has been a Congress bastion since 1957 and the only time the party lost it to BJP was in the 1997 byelection held when BJP candidate Sundar Lal Patwa emerged as the winner from here. This year Congress has fielded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from this seat. Kamal Nath has represented the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat nine times.

BJP has fielded Vivek Sejwalkar from the Gwalior Lok Sabha seat while the Congress candidate is Ashok Singh.

Voting for the 542 seats of the 543-member Lok Sabha ended Sunday. The Election Commission had deferred election for Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu over allegations of misuse of money power.

Almost all the exit polls, shown on May 19 (Sunday), forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a thumping majority. Meanwhile, some exit polls projected that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

In the 2014 General election, BJP virtually wiped out Congress in Madhya Pradesh, winning 27 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. However, in 2018, the Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member-Assembly election to oust BJP from power after 15 years. BJP came a close second with 109 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, electors voted for 29 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth (April 29), fifth (May 6), sixth (May 12) and seventh (May 19) phase.

The state recorded 74.90 percent voter turnout in the fourth phase, 69.14 percent in the fifth phase, 65.24 percent in the sixth phase and 75.51 percent in the seventh phase.

Constituencies in Madhya Pradesh

Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol, Sidhi, Betul, Damoh, Hoshangabad, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna, Tikamgarh, Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain.

Exit poll prediction for Madhya Pradesh

Today's Chanakya Exit poll said the BJP and its allies are expected to sweep Madhya Pradesh with 27 of the total 29 seats.

IndiaToday-Axis's post-poll survey suggests that the BJP is most likely to gain 26-28 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Republic-Jan ki Baat, NDA to win 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh while Jan ki Baat gives 21 to 24 Lok Sabha seats to NDA.

In Madhya Pradesh, ABP-CSDS predicts BJP will bag 24 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats. Congress may snap the remaining five seats.

According to Aajtak-Axis, BJP will bag 26-28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while Congress will win 1 to 3 seats in the state.

As per the Supreme Court's instruction to the Election Commission (EC), the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips tally will also be taken into account while counting the votes this time. Paper slips of five VVPATs per assembly segment in every parliamentary segment will be counted. The vote tallying will begin after the last round of counting which will lead to delay in the results by at least five hours or more.