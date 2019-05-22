Maharashtra awaits Lok Sabha election 2019 results, counting in 48 seats on Thursday

In Maharashtra, the fate of 867 candidates contesting Lok Sabha election 2019 will be decided tomorrow (May 23) after counting of votes starts at 8 am. The seven-phased election saw voting taking place in 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats between April 11 and May 19. Election to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu was cancelled following allegation of use of money power by different parties.

Some of the prominent constituencies are Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, Dhule, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kalyan, Thane, Pune, Baramati, Shirdi, Latur and Kolhapur.

Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, Bollywood actress and Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar, BJP’s Poonam Mahajan, Pritam Gopinath Munde, NCP’s Supriya Sule are some of the big names contesting the Lok Sabha election from the state.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

Live TV

The state recorded 63.04 percent voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 held on April 11. The total number of electors were 13035326. while the voter turnout was 8217729. Seats for the first phase included Bhandara–Gondiya, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli–Chimur, Nagpur, Ramtek, Wardha, Yavatmal–Washim.

In the second phase, the state recorded 62.85 percent voter turnout. The total number of electors were 18546710, while the voter turnout was 11657342. For the second phase the seats included Akola, Beed, Amravati, Buldhana, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad, Parbhani and Solapur.

In the third phase the state recorded 62.36 percent voter turnout. The total number of electors were 25789945, while the voter turnout was 16081705. Electors voted for the Lok Sabha seats including Ahmednagar, Aurangabad , Baramati , Hatkanangle, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Madha, Pune, Raigad , Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg, Raver, Sangli and Satara.

In the fourth phase the state recorded 57.33 percent voter turnout. The total number of electors were 31192966, while the voter turnout was 17881882. People voted for Bhiwandi, Dhule, Dindori , Kalyan , Maval , Mumbai North , Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West , Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Nandurbar , Nashik , Palghar , Shirdi , Shirur and Thane Lok Sabha seats.

As per the Supreme Court's instruction to the Election Commission (EC), the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips tally will also be taken into account while counting the votes this time. Paper slips of five VVPATs per assembly segment in every parliamentary segment will be counted. The vote tallying will begin after the last round of counting which will lead to delay in the results by at least five hours or more.

Elections to 542 seats of the 543-member Lok Sabha ended Sunday. The Election Commission deferred election for Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu over allegations of misuse of money power.

Exit polls prediction for Maharashtra

Today's Chanakya predicts BJP-led NDA winning 38 seats and Congress-led UPA bagging the remaining 10.

IndiaTV-CNX predicted BJP to win 20 seats, 14 for Shivsena. It predicted eight for Congress and six for NCP. In Mumbai, the exit poll predicted BJP to win two seats and Shivsena to win three.

Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted 27 seats for BJP+, 14 for Congress+. It said Shivsena is likely to keep 17 seats in the alliance with BJP.

Times Now-VMR exit poll predicted 38 seats for BJP+, 10 for Congress+. ABP-CSDS predicted 38 seats for BJP+, Congress+ likely to get 14.

India Today-Axis predicted that BJP+ will win 38 to 42 while Congress+ is likely to settle with just 6 to 10 seats.

In 2014, out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the BJP-led NDA had won 41 seats. On the other hand, the Congress had won in two seats, NCP five and Swambhimani Paksha bagged one.