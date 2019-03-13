Mamata Banerjee claims PM Narendra Modi may contest from West Bengal, says will ban him like demonetisation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst reports that he might contest the Lok Sabha poll from West Bengal. The TMC supremo said that she will ban the PM like demonetisation.

Mocking the PM, she added he can contest in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state if he isn't confident and the ruling party isn't scared of him.

"Notebandi ki tarah bandh kar denge (Will ban him like demonetisation). We are not scared, let him contest in all 42 seats if he is not confident," said Banerjee.

The chief minister added that though she respects PM Modi she will not vote for him. "I respect him as a PM but I received a message that I must vote for him. I don’t like him. I’ll not vote for him," said the CM.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Banerjee called the party uncultured. "The MP who called Moon Moon Sen ‘sensational’ shows how uncultured the party is. She is the daughter of Suchitra Sen. First the MP has to learn to speak a better language," added the chief minister.

She also urged the Election Commission (EC) to investigate those who are carrying cash in helicopters and chartered flights. The CM accused the BJP of running fake news handles and spreading fake news. She added that instead of combatting fake news they are appointing media observers. Banerjee alleged that the saffron party is trying to control the media at the national level.

"EC must investigate who are carrying cash in helicopters and chartered flights. BJP running fake news handles and spreading fake news. Instead of combatting fake news they are appointing media observers," added Banerjee.

Speaking on Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad, she called him an expiry minister. "Who is he? He is expiry minister. Ask him Asthana kiska officer hai (Ask him whose officer is Asthana)? The RBI governor also resigned. This is an undeclared super emergency," said the CM.

Rakesh Asthana is the former CBI special director.

She added that she has written a letter to PM Modi seeking salaries of the BSNL employees. "I have written a letter to PM seeking salaries of BSNL employees," said Banerjee.