Mamata Banerjee condemns attack on Arvind Kejriwal; rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra terms it a 'gimmick'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack on her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday during a roadshow and said that such incidents on Opposition leaders show that the "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost the Lok Sabha election and have become desperate." In her tweet, she also added that she is with Kejriwal.

"Political vandalism. Political goondaism. Political vendetta. Maligning and attacking Opposition leaders show that BJP has lost the election and are making desperate attempts. We condemn the attack on Arvind Kejriwal. We are all with you, Arvind," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said.

Her party leader Derek O' Brien also condemned the incident and targeted the BJP over it, saying that saffron party's "desperation proves that it is on its way out."

Kejriwal was slapped and abused by a man when he was holding a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area. He has been identified as Suresh and he was later taken into the custody.

Terming the attack an act of gimmick, rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra tweeted that "entire Delhi knew Kejriwal would plot an attack against himself. "

This is not the first time that Kejriwal has been attacked. The AAP chief was slapped while campaigning for Delhi assembly elections in 2015 and in the same year, an autorickshaw driver slapped him during a roadshow in Delhi. He was then targetted with ink during a press conference and in 2017, a shoe was hurled at him in Rohtak, Haryana.