close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    348BJP+

  • CONG+

    92CONG+

  • OTH

    102OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Mamata Banerjee congratulates Lok Sabha election winners, says will do a complete review

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated the winners of Lok Sabha election 2019 but also added that those who have lost are not losers. The Trinamool Congress is facing a tough fight from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its bastion.

Mamata Banerjee congratulates Lok Sabha election winners, says will do a complete review
Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Play

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated the winners of Lok Sabha election 2019 but also added that those who have lost are not losers. The Trinamool Congress is facing a tough fight from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its bastion.

“Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched,” tweeted Mamata Banerjee after it became clear that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was all set to return to power at the Centre with a landslide majority.

Live TV

Out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the BJP is leading in 18, TMC in 22, Congress and Left Front in one each as per trends at 2:15 pm. Overall, the BJP alone is ahead in 301 Lok Sabha constituencies while its allies were leading in 53 other seats.

BJP not only managed to hold on to its strongholds in West and North India, but also made huge inroads in the East including West Bengal and Odisha. Contrary to pre-poll predictions, the BJP did not face much challenge from the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Although, the BJP-led NDA was leading in 60 seats in the state, down from 73 it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the party had more than made up the loss with massive wins in other states.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Mamata BanerjeeTMCBJPLok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019
Next
Story

Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Narendra Modi, Amit Shah as BJP leads in poll trends

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019: BJP hits a triple century