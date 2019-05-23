Mamata Banerjee congratulates Lok Sabha election winners, says will do a complete review

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated the winners of Lok Sabha election 2019 but also added that those who have lost are not losers. The Trinamool Congress is facing a tough fight from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its bastion.

“Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched,” tweeted Mamata Banerjee after it became clear that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was all set to return to power at the Centre with a landslide majority.

Out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the BJP is leading in 18, TMC in 22, Congress and Left Front in one each as per trends at 2:15 pm. Overall, the BJP alone is ahead in 301 Lok Sabha constituencies while its allies were leading in 53 other seats.

BJP not only managed to hold on to its strongholds in West and North India, but also made huge inroads in the East including West Bengal and Odisha. Contrary to pre-poll predictions, the BJP did not face much challenge from the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Although, the BJP-led NDA was leading in 60 seats in the state, down from 73 it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the party had more than made up the loss with massive wins in other states.