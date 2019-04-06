Manipur Inner Lok Sabha Constituency of Manipur: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Manipur Inner Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the two parliamentary constituencies of the northeastern state of Manipur. The Lok Sabha Constituency of Inner Manipur came into existence in 1951. The Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency is numbered 1 in the state.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 OINAM NABAKISHORE SINGH Indian National Congress 2 MOIRANGTHEM NARA SINGH Communist Party of India 3 DR RAJKUMAR RANJAN SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 4 R.K. ANAND North East India Development Party 5 OINAM JUGINDRO SINGH Manipur People’s Party 6 DR. G. TONSANA SHARMA Manipur Democratic Peoples's Front 7 SENJAM NANDESHWORE SINGH Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party 8 MD. ILIYASH KHAN Independent 9 RAJKUMAR SOMENDRO SINGH (KAIKU) Independent 10 M. TOTOMSHANA NONGSHABA Independent 11 WAHENGBAM PABITRA SINGH Independent 12 M. TOTOMSHANA NONGSHABA Independent

The electors in the Manipur Inner Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.