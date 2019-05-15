close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Mayawati slams PM Narendra Modi, says his tenure full of violence

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesdayy said that PM Narendra Modi is 'unfit' for holding a public office.

Mayawati slams PM Narendra Modi, says his tenure full of violence

LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that no riots took place when she was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh but PM Modi's tenure will always be remembered for violence. Mayawati added that PM Modi is 'unfit' for holding a public office.

Talking about PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister, Mayawati said that it is nothing more than a 'stain on BJP and country`s communalism'. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was indeed the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a longer time than I was the CM of Uttar Pradesh, but his legacy is a black stain on BJP and country`s communalism...While in our government, Uttar Pradesh was free of riots and anarchy," the BSP supremo told ANI.

The BSP supremo remarked that her government was "fit" when it came to matters of public interest, while BJP has proved to be completely "unfit". "Modi`s term as a Prime Minister as well as Chief Minister was full of violence. He is unfit to hold the public office," Mayawati said.

It is to be noted that Mayawati served as Uttar Pradesh chief minister four times, briefly in 1995 and 1997, then from 2002 to 2003 and from 2007 to 2012. Mayawati also slammed PM Modi for calling BSP - 'Behenji ki Sampatti Party' saying the property which she owns are given by her well-wishers and supporters.  "Whatever the national president of BSP has, it has been given by well-wishers and the society, and nothing is hidden from the government," she said.

Continuing her tirade against the BJP, Mayawati said that the saffron party is full of corrupt leaders. "BJP has a disease of calling other parties corrupt. The nation knows that the most corrupt people belong to their party," she added. Voting for remaining 13 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to take place on Sunday. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019Mayawati
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee meme row: Priyanka Sharma's lawyer approaches SC alleging delay in release, court warns Bengal govt

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally