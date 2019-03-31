Meerut Lok Sabha constituency

Meerut is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Meerut will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Meerut constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely, Kithore, Meerut Cantonment, Meerut, Meerut and Hapur.

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajendra Agarwal had won by a margin of 2,32,326 votes defeating his closest rival Bahujan Samaj Party's Mohammad Shahid Akhlak. While Agarwal had secured 5,32,981 votes, Akhlak had bagged 3,00,655 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajendra Agarwal had won the seat in the 2009 election too where he bagged 2,32,137 votes. At the second spot was Bahujan Samaj Party's Malook Nagar who secured 1,84,991 votes.

In Meerut, 60.51 per cent or 1113671 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 13 contestants who were in the fray, the deposits of 10 of the candidates were forfeited.

BJP has yet again nominated Rajendra Agarwal from the seat while Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Haji Mohammed Yaqoob to give the saffron party a tough fight. The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party are fighting the Lok Sabha poll in alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

