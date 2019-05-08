close

The Congress president today said that the time for change has come and that 'time was up' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi Ji, your time is up. The time for change has come, tweets Rahul Gandhi
ANI photo

New Delhi: With polling for two more phases of Lok Sabha polls left, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said time for change has come and that "time was up" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi claimed that young and the old are voting in large numbers for NYAY, the Congress' "Nyuntam Aay Yojna" (minimum income guarantee scheme) to eradicate poverty, noting it showed how powerful the idea was.

The Congress has announced that under the scheme, the party, if voted to power, will give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent poorest families in the country.

"Across India, it's not just young people who are coming out in large numbers to vote for NYAY; older more experienced voters too have understood how powerful the idea is.?

"Modi Ji, your time is up. The time for change has come," he said on Twitter.

The Congress had announced last month 'Ab Hoga Nyay' as its battle cry for the Lok Sabha polls and launched a campaign centred around the theme of 'justice' while alluding to the party's proposed minimum income scheme. 

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha election 2019, general election 2019, India election 2019
