Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy's son, 3 TMC MLAs, at least 15 councillors likely to join BJP on Tuesday

Subhrangshu Roy, a TMC legislator from Bijpur, was suspended from the party for six years for his anti-party comments. 

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janta Party leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy is likely to join the BJP on Tuesday, along with three Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs and at least 15 other councillors,  sources said.

Subhrangshu, a TMC legislator from Bijpur, was suspended from the party for six years for his anti-party comments. He arrived in Delhi on Monday, along with the others and his father Mukul Roy.

"Today I have no qualms in accepting that I have lost to my father. He is a real Chanakya of Bengal politics. Our party has lost and people voted against us. We should accept it," Subhrangshu said after being expelled from TMC.
 
Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, Ruby Chatterjee, a TMC councillor from Garifa, West Bengal, said, "20 councillors are here in Delhi. We are not upset with Mamata ji but the recent victory of BJP in Bengal has influenced us to join the party. People are liking BJP as they are working for them."

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election, TMC bagged 22 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state while BJP improved its tally and secured 18 seats. The Congress managed to win just two seats, while the Left parties drew a blank.

After TMC's dismal performance in the election, when TMC chief Mamata Banerjee offered to quit as the West Bengal chief minister, Mukul Roy described her step as 'a drama to stay in the news.'

Live TV

"Mamata Banerjee offering to quit is nothing but a drama. She said all these only to stay in the news headlines. To whom did she submit her resignation? She herself is the party (TMC). Has anybody seen her resignation papers? I think she submitted the resignation to herself and then rejected it on her own," the BJP leader said. 

"She (Banerjee) is more keen on relishing the powers of chief minister and will never resign unless the people of West Bengal use their democratic rights to throw her out," Roy, an ex-TMC member, added. 

Mukul, once considered to be the second-in-command of the TMC, joined the BJP in November 2017 after a fallout with Mamata. 

(With agencies inputs)

