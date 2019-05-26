Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh names newborn son ‘Narendra Modi’ to celebrate BJP's win

LUCKNOW: A Muslim couple from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh has named their newborn son ‘Narendra Modi’ to celebrate the thumping win of BJP in Lok Sabha election 2019.

Talking to ANI, Menaj Begum, the mother of the newborn son saud that she wanted her son to follow the ideal of PM Modi. “My son was born on 23 May, I called my husband who is in Dubai and he asked ‘Has Narendra Modi won?’ so I named my son Narendra Modi. I want my son to do good work like Modi ji&be as successful as him,” Menaj said.

She also hailed PM Modi for his good governance and expressed hope that next government’s schemes would benefit her in the long run.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday coined a new slogan "Nara" which meant "national ambition" and "regional aspiration" as he promised to take the country into a new era of development in the days to come. PM Modi came up with the new slogan just two days after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's colossal victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The PM's new slogan 'NARA' is also indicative of the strategy which the BJP-led alliance is likely to adopt in the future in order to fulfill aspirations of people at the regional levels while pushing for an all-round, all-inclusive development at the national level.

"The NDA has energy, the NDA has synergy. The NDA has national ambition, the NDA has regional aspiration. Put the two together, and we become 'Nara'. We will move forward with this," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering of the NDA lawmakers in the Central Hall of Parliament. PM Modi delivered the speech after being unanimously elected as the leader of BJP-led NDA.