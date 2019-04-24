Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Ajay Nishad of Bharatiya Janata Party, Swarnlata Devi of Bahujan Samaj Party and Pradeep Kumar Singh of Shivsena are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ajay Nishad Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Swarnlata Devi Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Anirudh Singh All India Forward Bloc 4 Jauhar Azad Bahujan Mukti Party 5 Devendra Rakesh Bajjikanchal Vikas Party 6 Dharmendra Paswan Bharatiya Momin Front 7 Nandan Kumar Janata Party 8 Nageshwar Prasad Singh Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 9 Pankaj Kumar Aap Aur Hum Party 10 Pradeep Kumar Singh Shivsena 11 Mohamad Idris SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 12 Raj Bhushan Choudhary Vikassheel Insaan Party 13 Renu Khari Jan Adhikar Party 14 Shiv shakti Monu Bihar Lok Nirman Dal 15 Shiva Bihari Singhania Bharat Nirman Party 16 Sukhdeo Prasad Voters Party International 17 Sudhir Kumar Jha Yuva Krantikari Party 18 Surendra Ray Rashtriya Hind Sena 19 Ajitansh Gaur Independent 20 Mukesh Kumar Independent 21 Ritesh Prasad Independent 22 Suresh Kumar Independent

Muzaffarpur constituency covers six assembly segments – Gaighat, Aurai, Bochahan, Sakra, Kurhani and Muzaffarpur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ajay Nishad of the Bharatiya Janata Party won by getting a huge margin of over 2.22 lakh votes. He had defeated Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC). Nishad had secured 469295 votes while Singh got 246873 votes.