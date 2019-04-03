Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Nagarkurnool is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Achampet and Alampur. Of these, Achampet and Alampur are assembly constituencies which have been reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana:-

1 POTHUGANTI RAMULU Telangana Rashtra Samithi 2 DR MALLU RAVI Indian National Congress 4 B YOSEF Bahujan Samaj Party 6 SHRUTHI BANGARU Bharatiya Janata Party 7 V AMARNATH India Praja Bandhu Party 8 GADDAM VIJAY Bahujan Mukti Party 9 KARVANGA SHARATH Independent 10 CHARAGONDA KRISHNAMMA Independent 11 PRABHUDAS BANDARU THUMU Independent 13 BAAKI RENUKA National Women's Party 14 SRINIVAS BUDDULA Independent

The seat which was a Congress stronghold in the early years has seen power oscillate between the grand old party and the Telugu Desam Party in the last few elections. In the 2014 election, Congress candidate Nandi Yellaiah had won the seat by a margin of 16,676 votes.

Nandi Yellaiah had won 4,20,075 as against Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Manda Jagannath who won 4,03,399 votes.

In 2009 too, Congress had won the seat with party candidate Manda Jagannath securing 4,22,745 votes. Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Guvvala Balaraju had bagged the second spot with 3,74,978 votes while Praja Rajyam Party's Devani Satyanarayana had bagged 62,216 votes.

In Nagarkurnool, 75.55 percent or 11,16,159 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 6 contestants who were in the fray, 3 of them lost their deposits.

In the 2019 election, Congress has fielded Mallu Ravi Challa as against Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Pothuganti Ramulu and Bharatiya Janata Party's Shruthi Bangaru.