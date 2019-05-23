close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Narendra Modi 'mahanayak' of BJP's grand victory: Amit Shah

Narendra Modi &#039;mahanayak&#039; of BJP&#039;s grand victory: Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world`s "most popular" leader and credited him for party`s spectacular victory in Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing party workers here at the BJP headquarters, Shah also hit out at opposition parties, saying the mandate has buried the politics of casteism, dynasty and appeasement.

Live TV

"Modiji is the `mahanayak` of the BJP`s grand victory. BJP`s victory is most historical after Independence. This is victory of every workers of the party. This is victory of BJP government`s policy of the `Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas` and ofcourse, it is victory of popularity of Modiji," Shah said amid chants of "Modi-Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Hitting out at opposition parties for forming alliances to defeat Modi, he said that BJP was fighting for 50 per cent votes and today the party has garnered over 50 per cent vote share in 17 states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"The Congress faced a crushing defeat and it could not even open its account in 17 states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha," he said.

 

