Narendra Modi's mother greets BJP supporters outside her house

Hiraben, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi, came outside the house and greeted the supporters for a couple of minutes before going back inside.

Ahmedabad: With the BJP heading for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraben Thursday greeted the party supporters, who gathered outside her house in Kudasan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

Modi, who contested from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, established a considerable lead over his rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav.

Live TV

As the trends suggested that the BJP and Modi were headed for a resounding victory, supporters gathered outside Hiraben's house in the afternoon. They also raised slogans in support of Narendra Modi.

Whenever the prime minister visits Gujarat, he makes it a point to meet his mother. 

 

 

