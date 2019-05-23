close

Naveen Patnaik thanks the people for their support

Bhubaneswar: All set to form the government in Odisha for the fifth time in a row, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday thanked the people, particularly women, for their overwhelming support to BJD in the assembly polls.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of our state who showered their blessings time and again on Biju Janata Dal," Patnaik told reporters as his party is again poised for a landslide victory in assembly election.

"I want to thank particularly the women of Odisha who came out in large numbers to vote for us," the BJD president said while thanking the leaders and workers of the regional party.
To a query on BJP candidates leading in several Lok Sabha constituencies, Patnaik said "I have congratulated them this morning. I rang up the prime minister to congratulate him."
About BJD's role in national politics and its earlier policy of maintaining equal distance from both BJP and Congress, Patnaik said "Let us wait and see." 

 

