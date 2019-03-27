Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress for running conspiracy-driven election campaign

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference on Wednesday and slammed the Congress for resorting to falsehoods in order to mislead the voters. She said that the Congress did a sting operation and made it public on Tuesday through a website-based news portal TNN. The minister told reporters that this was the website registered in December 2018 had also shown live Kapil Sibal's press conference on EVM, in January.

"Congress did a sting operation and made it public y'day, through TNN World, a website-based news portal. This was the same website which showed live Kapil Sibal's press conference on EVM, in January. This website was registered in December 2018," the minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:Congress did a sting operation and made it public y'day, through TNN World, a website-based news portal. This was the same website which showed live Kapil Sibal's press conference on EVM, in January. This website was registered in December 2018 pic.twitter.com/L4Jb6LyYrN — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

According to Sitharaman, a Romanian is the director of TNN and this website was used by the Congress to show sting operation on demonetisation. She remarked that it is likely that the Congress would close the website after elections. She attacked the Congress for adopting an election campaign which is driven by conspiracies.

"Director of this website is a Romanian. Exposure on demonetisation y'day was showed on this website only. This website is registered for only a year. Maybe Congress has planned to close it after elections. Congress has adopted a conspiracy-driven election campaign," Sitharaman said.

N Sitharaman: Director of this website is a Romanian. Exposure on demonetisation y'day was showed on this website only. This website is registered for only a year. Maybe Congress has planned to close it after elections. Congress has adopted a conspiracy-driven election campaign pic.twitter.com/SqjEctY7Pf — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

The minister said that the BJP is taking legal advice in this matter and the party will take all institutions and individuals who are involved in this conspiracy to defame BJP, to the court. She stressed that the BJP will not take this lying down and will take legal action.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: I would like to state here, BJP is taking legal advice. We're taking every possible advice so that institutions & individuals who are part of this conspiracy to defame BJP, we will take them to the court. We will take action on them legally pic.twitter.com/eTzA0bWzA1 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

"I would like to state here, BJP is taking legal advice. We're taking every possible advice so that institutions & individuals who are part of this conspiracy to defame BJP, we will take them to the court. We will take action on them legally," Sitharaman noted.