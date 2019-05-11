Not in race for post of prime minister, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in exclusive interview

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, in an exclusive interview to Zee News, asserted that the aim and focus of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not power but to serve the nation. CM Adityanath said that the people want a government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again, adding that those who are in favour of development and security will surely vote for the saffron party.

Giving credit to PM Modi for the development of the nation, CM Adityanath said that the people have started giving respect to India's civilisation and culture because of the prime minister. He added that in 2014 people knew only PM Modi's name but now they know his work as well. The CM further said that the BJP has provided jobs, houses and gas connections to everyone without any discrimination.

In the interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, CM Adityanath claimed that the BJP will win more seats in Uttar Pradesh than 2014 by getting 51 per cent votes in this election, adding that the BJP will win more than 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

When asked about his take on seeing himself as the PM, CM Adityanath said, "I'm not in the race for the post of the prime minister". He added that every challenge is an opportunity for him.

He also said that "no riots have been recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the last two years".

Slamming the Opposition, CM Adityanath said that their attitude towards the PM "is not right". He alleged that while some people are questioning the caste of the prime minister, others are blaming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), adding that some people want to increase corruption and dishonesty in the name of caste. The CM also claimed that those who never go to the temple are now frequently visiting temples.

CM Adityanath asserted that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not a challenge for the BJP, adding that BJP wants Congress to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) alliance.

He also said that he has "no objection in being referred to as 'Poster Boy' of Hindutva" as he feels proud of being a Hindu.