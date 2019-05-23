Odisha Lok Sabha election 2019 trends: BJD leading on 14 seats out of 21, BJP ahead on 1

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal is leading in 14 parliamentary constituencies out of a total of 21 in Odisha, according to official trends.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on seven seats while the Congress has not opened its account yet.

Live TV

In 2014 General Elections, BJD swept 20 seats in the state while the BJP settled for only one seat. In the state Assembly polls, which were held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections, BJD is leading on 26 Assembly seats out of 147 while BJP is ahead on eight seats.

