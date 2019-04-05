Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Perambalur is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. This constituency was formed before the 1952 elections.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 SIVAPATHY, N.R All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2 PAARIVENDHAR, T. R Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 MUTHULAKSHMI, R. Bahujan Samaj Party 4 SHANTHI, K. Independent 5 Senthilvel, A. Ulzaipali Makkal Katchy 6 RAJASEKARAN, M. Ezhuchi Tamilargal Munnetra Kazhagam 7 VINOTHKUMAR, S. Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi 8 ANNADURAI, V. Independent 9 ANANDRAJ, B. Independent 10 RAJASEKARAN, M. Independent 11 UTHAMASELVAN, N. Independent 12 KARUPPAIYA, M. Independent 13 SABABATHI, S. Independent 14 SURESH, K. Independent 15 PACHAMUTHU, P. Independent 16 MURUGAN, P. Independent 17 RAJASEKARAN, T. Independent 18 VINCENT MELBONE, J. Independent 19 JAVEED HUSSAIN, T. Independent

The constituency has total population of 17,06,672, of which, 77.66% live in rural areas and 22.34% in urban. The polling will be done in the second phase on April 18, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.