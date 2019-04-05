हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

File Photo

Perambalur is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. This constituency was formed before the 1952 elections.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 SIVAPATHY, N.R All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
2 PAARIVENDHAR, T. R Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 MUTHULAKSHMI, R. Bahujan Samaj Party
4 SHANTHI, K. Independent
5 Senthilvel, A. Ulzaipali Makkal Katchy
6 RAJASEKARAN, M. Ezhuchi Tamilargal Munnetra Kazhagam
7 VINOTHKUMAR, S. Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi
8 ANNADURAI, V. Independent
9 ANANDRAJ, B. Independent
10 RAJASEKARAN, M. Independent
11 UTHAMASELVAN, N. Independent
12 KARUPPAIYA, M. Independent
13 SABABATHI, S. Independent
14 SURESH, K. Independent
15 PACHAMUTHU, P. Independent
16 MURUGAN, P. Independent
17 RAJASEKARAN, T. Independent
18 VINCENT MELBONE, J. Independent
19 JAVEED HUSSAIN, T. Independent

 

The constituency has total population of 17,06,672, of which, 77.66% live in rural areas and 22.34% in urban. The polling will be done in the second phase on April 18, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

