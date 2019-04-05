Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Perambalur is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. This constituency was formed before the 1952 elections.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|SIVAPATHY, N.R
|All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|2
|PAARIVENDHAR, T. R
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|3
|MUTHULAKSHMI, R.
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|SHANTHI, K.
|Independent
|5
|Senthilvel, A.
|Ulzaipali Makkal Katchy
|6
|RAJASEKARAN, M.
|Ezhuchi Tamilargal Munnetra Kazhagam
|7
|VINOTHKUMAR, S.
|Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi
|8
|ANNADURAI, V.
|Independent
|9
|ANANDRAJ, B.
|Independent
|10
|RAJASEKARAN, M.
|Independent
|11
|UTHAMASELVAN, N.
|Independent
|12
|KARUPPAIYA, M.
|Independent
|13
|SABABATHI, S.
|Independent
|14
|SURESH, K.
|Independent
|15
|PACHAMUTHU, P.
|Independent
|16
|MURUGAN, P.
|Independent
|17
|RAJASEKARAN, T.
|Independent
|18
|VINCENT MELBONE, J.
|Independent
|19
|JAVEED HUSSAIN, T.
|Independent
The constituency has total population of 17,06,672, of which, 77.66% live in rural areas and 22.34% in urban. The polling will be done in the second phase on April 18, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.