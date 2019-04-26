close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Plane with Rahul Gandhi on board suffers engine trouble en route Patna

Rahul Gandhi was travelling to Patna for an election rally in Bihar's Samastipur but the engine trouble forced the plane he was in to return to New Delhi.

Plane with Rahul Gandhi on board suffers engine trouble en route Patna
File photo

New Delhi: The schedule of Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Bihar on Friday suffered delays after his flight to Patna had to return to New Delhi after developing engine problems.

The Congress chief tweeted that the plane taking him to Patna from the capital suffered engine trouble and was forced to return. He also said that the rallies he was scheduled to address on Friday - in Bihar's Samastipur, Balasore in Odisha and Maharashtra's Sangamner - would be delayed, apologising for the same as well.

 

 

Rahul is an SPG (Special Protection Group) protectee and therefore, a thorough investigation into the engine trouble of the plane he was in is now expected.

This is not the first time that Rahul has had to face trouble in the air. In April of last year, a small plane -  VT- AVH Falcon 2000- he was in developed a snag and reportedly went into 'free fall' before making a recovery and landing at the Hubli airport with considerable difficulty. At the time, Congress hinted at a conspiracy and had even filed a written complaint to Karnataka police chief.

And earlier this month, Congress had once again alleged that there is a threat to Rahul's life after a green light was seen flashing on his face during an impromptu press interaction at an election rally. The party said it could be a sniper light even though it was later found that the light was from a camera of an AICC photographer.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiCongressLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT5M29S

LoK Sabha election 2019: PM Modi to file his nomination at 11:30 AM today