close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi did not violate poll code during Wardha speech, says Election Commission

The poll body said that he did not violate poll code during the speech. 

PM Modi did not violate poll code during Wardha speech, says Election Commission

The Election Commission on Tuesday gave clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in Wardha, Maharashtra.

The poll body said that he did not violate poll code during the speech. 

Earlier this month, while taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to also contest from Kerala’s Wayanad, PM Modi said that the opposition party was "scared" to field its leaders from constituencies where majority dominates. 

"Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority," PM Modi had said. After which, the Congress filed a complaint against PM Modi with the EC, alleging that the comments were "hateful and divisive".

Tags:
Narendra ModiElection CommissionLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

EC imposes fresh 48-hour ban on Azam Khan for violating model code of conduct

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Deshhit: Know top 20 desh hit news of today