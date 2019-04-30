PM Modi did not violate poll code during Wardha speech, says Election Commission

The Election Commission on Tuesday gave clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in Wardha, Maharashtra.

The poll body said that he did not violate poll code during the speech.

Earlier this month, while taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to also contest from Kerala’s Wayanad, PM Modi said that the opposition party was "scared" to field its leaders from constituencies where majority dominates.

"Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority," PM Modi had said. After which, the Congress filed a complaint against PM Modi with the EC, alleging that the comments were "hateful and divisive".