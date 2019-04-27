PM Modi secured the country but Congress wants proof of Balakot strikes: Amit Shah

Jajpur: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the "biggest work" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done is to secure the country.

"The biggest work that PM Modi has done is to secure this country. Prime Minister ordered our Air Force and they bombed terrorists in Balakot," Shah said while addressing a string of election rallies in Rajasthan's Jajpur and Mayurbhanj in Odisha.

Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah alleged, after the Balakot airstrikes, "Rahul and his company appeared so sad as if they had lost their cousins.''

"Referring to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah`s comments on a separate Prime Minister and President for Kashmir, Shah said, "Right now, Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister. He is returning again. I assure you that someday even when BJP is not in power, as long as BJP workers are alive, no one can separate Kashmir from India."

Earlier, while addressing a rally in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Shah slammed Congress leader PC Chacko for his comments on separatist leader Yasin Malik.

"PC Chacko said Narendra Modi government should not act tough on Yasin Malik. Stringent action is necessary because Yasin Malik wants to separate Kashmir from the rest of the country. Whatever PC Chacko says, I am saying that no one can separate Kashmir from India," he said.

He also took a jibe at Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha for his remarks over Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Amit Shah attacks Shatrughan Sinha for remarks praising Jinnah, says 'this shows his character'

"Shatrughan Sinha has just gone to Congress. When he was in BJP, he used to talk about nationalism. Now he says that Jinnah was a great leader like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. These Congress leaders are praising Jinnah who divided the country," the BJP president said.

In Odisha, PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah crisscrossed the poll-bound segments campaigning for BJP candidates. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and others also hit the campaign trail for the saffron party.

The Congress campaign was buoyed by party president Rahul Gandhi's rally in Balasore in the last leg. Besides, senior party leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Susmita Deb, Raj Babbar and TS Singhdeo toured the poll-bound areas.

It is to be noted that assembly and seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 are being held together in Odisha.

The polling for the fourth phase is scheduled to be held on April 29.

(With Agency inputs)