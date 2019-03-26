PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sushil Kumar Modi and others on BJP's list of 42 star campaigners for Bihar

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of its 42 star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 for Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, top ministers like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Smriti Irani and Uma Bharti are part of the list of the party's star campaigners. The names of party veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are missing from the list.

Take a look at the list here.

BJP releases list of 42 star campaigners for phase 1 and 2 of #LokSabhaElections2019 from Bihar. pic.twitter.com/xdcS3U9rU7 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019

Bihar will go for polling during all the 7 phases of Lok Sabha Election. The dates of polling will be on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting will happen on May 23.

Earlier today, BJP also released names of the star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases.