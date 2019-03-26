हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sushil Kumar Modi and others on BJP's list of 42 star campaigners for Bihar

 Top ministers like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Smriti Irani and Uma Bharti are also part of the list of the party's star campaigners. 

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sushil Kumar Modi and others on BJP&#039;s list of 42 star campaigners for Bihar
Image Courtesy: PTI

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of its 42 star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 for Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, top ministers like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Smriti Irani and Uma Bharti are part of the list of the party's star campaigners. The names of party veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are missing from the list. 

Take a look at the list here. 

Bihar will go for polling during all the 7 phases of Lok Sabha Election. The dates of polling will be on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting will happen on May 23.

Earlier today, BJP also released names of the star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Narendra Modi
Next
Story

'Voters of Patna Sahib won't remain silent': Ravi Shankar Prasad's veiled attack on Shatrughan Sinha

Must Watch

PT7M54S

Breaking News: Jaya Prada, actor-turned-politician, joins BJP