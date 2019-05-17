PM Narendra Modi confident of BJP getting full majority in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: In his first media briefing in the past five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that his party will form the government with absolute majority for the second time.

"I am confident that BJP will form the government with a full majority for a second term,'' the PM said.

''After a long time, a government will return with a full majority,'' the PM added.

PM Narendra Modi: It will happen after a long time in the country, our Government will come to power with absolute majority for second consecutive time. pic.twitter.com/Jr1biKJNGa — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019

While outlining the achievements of his government in the past five years, the PM also hailed the performance of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The PM made these remarks while addressing a joint press conference with party president Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The press conference was organised shortly before the poll campaign ended for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

During his brief press interaction, the PM said, ''It was an excellent election campaign so far.''

''For me, actually, this was a way of thanking the people of this country where ever I campaigned for the party for giving us the opportunity to serve the nation for five years,'' PM Modi said.

PM Modi, however, told reporters that he will not take any questions because the press conference is being addressed by Shah, and in BJP's system, the discipline has to be followed.

"We are disciplined soldiers of the party," PM Modi said.

On his turn, the BJP Amit Shah exuded confidence that the party will win more than 300 seats this time alone.

Shah also gave a detailed report card of the campaigning as well as the performance of the NDA government.

''BJP will be back in power with a greater margin. We will win more than 300 seats this time,'' Shah said.

''We'll perform well in North-East, very good in West Bengal. We'll do good in Odisha and will be an improvement in the number of seats in all the states in the South. We'll improve in Maharashtra also,'' Shah told reporters.

Shah stated that ''under PM Modi's leadership, the people are safe, the economy is in good shape and we have a stable and strong government at the Centre.''

He exuded confidence that PM Narendra Modi will return as the Prime Minister once again.

“Since Independence, these elections have been the biggest for the BJP,” Shah stated, claiming to get good results in 2019 general polls.

“We started our election campaign from January 16…Our target was to win 120 Lok Sabha seats which we couldn’t win the last time. We are confident that we’ll receive good results,” the BJP president said.

Giving a report card of Modi government’s performance in the last five years, Shah referred to development and national security. “Narendra Modi government has launched 133 schemes to uplift all sections of society,” he said.

Voting for the last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is due on May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.