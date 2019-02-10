हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi slams Cong-JD(S) alliance, says Opposition wants Karnataka's 'majboor model' in entire country

The Prime Minister mocked Karnataka Chief Minister and said that he had become a 'punching bag' of everyone.

PM Narendra Modi slams Cong-JD(S) alliance, says Opposition wants Karnataka&#039;s &#039;majboor model&#039; in entire country

HUBBALI: Launching a scathing attack on the JDS-Congress coalition in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy heading a 'helpless' government in the state.

The Prime Minister mocked Karnataka Chief Minister and said that he had become a "punching bag" of everyone and Opposition is planning to impose the same model on the country.

Addressing a rally in Hubbali, said the ongoing 'natak' in the state is witnessed by people across the country on a daily basis, PTI reported.

"Everyone is involved in saving their seat," Modi said, adding that for the sake of power "MLAs are fighting at hotels and breaking their heads. Several Congress leaders are fighting for their supremacy."

"The Chief Minister here is everyone's punching bag. Every day he is getting threatened. His whole energy is spent on saving his seat from big Congress leaders," Modi said in a direct attack on Kumaraswamy, who has often openly expressed his 'helplessness' in running the government.

"Publicly, he weeps about his helplessness (mazboori). Such a helpless government, such a helpless Chief Minister who is being challenged by anyone and everyone. Who is the in charge of the government.? There is confusion about it," the PM was quoted as saying by PTI.

The PM once again harped on the 'mazboor versus mazboot narrative and said that Opposition parties are making efforts to impose "Karnataka's helpless model" on the country.

"They want to impose it on the country. Such a helpless model, where the head of the government keeps weeping at the corner and decisions are taken in naamdaar's palaces...They want confusion and fight for power to continue and the world to laugh at the country. They want to impose this model on the country," he said.

Modi said the "New India" wanted a strong model and would completely reject the Opposition. "Every single vote of yours will decide whether there will be honesty or dishonesty, progress(vikaas) or dynasty (vanshwaad), whether there will be positivity or negativity. Whether you want clarity orconfusion. The answer to these questions will decide our destiny" he said.

The Prime Minister also took a potshot at the ruling coalition for its loan waiver scheme for farmers. "These are the people who did not leave even farmers. People of Karnataka have experienced it. Ahead of elections big promises of loan waivers were made. What happened to it? How many loans were waived off?" he asked.

Before starting his public address, Modi launched Rs 5,000 crore projects, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Facility that includes 1.5 million metric tonnes reserves at Mangaluru (Rs 1,227 crore) and 2.5 MMT at Padur (Rs 1693 crore) at Padur in Udupi district. He also laid the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Information Technology at Dharwad.

(with agency inputs)

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiNarendra ModiModi Hubbali Cong-JDSLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

No surprise if BJP wins all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Must Watch

PT7M53S

5 Terrorists killed in J&K's Kulgam within 8 hours