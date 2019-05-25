PM Narendra Modi to visit his mother to seek her blessings on Sunday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday where he will visit his mother to seek her blessings after his massive win in Lok Sabha election 2019.

PM Modi announced on Saturday that he would be in Ahmedabad on Sunday where he will meet his mother for her blessings before starting his second term in office. His mother, Heeraben, stays with his younger brother Pankaj Modi.

PM Modi also sais that he will be in Varanasi on Monday to thank people here for voting for him. He had contested from Varanasi parliamentary constituency for the second time with the result similar to his triumph against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in 2014. This year, he defeated Congress' Ajay Rai by a mammoth margin of over five lakh votes.

With PM Modi now announcing his travel plans for Sunday and Monday, it is almost certain that the oath ceremony won't take place on these days. Previously, there was speculation that it could take place on Sunday but reports now suggest it could take place on Thursday (May 30).