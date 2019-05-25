close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to visit his mother to seek her blessings on Sunday

PM Modi will also visit Varanasi on Monday (May 27) to thank people here for putting their faith in him once again.

PM Narendra Modi to visit his mother to seek her blessings on Sunday
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday where he will visit his mother to seek her blessings after his massive win in Lok Sabha election 2019.

PM Modi announced on Saturday that he would be in Ahmedabad on Sunday where he will meet his mother for her blessings before starting his second term in office. His mother, Heeraben, stays with his younger brother Pankaj Modi.

PM Modi also sais that he will be in Varanasi on Monday to thank people here for voting for him. He had contested from Varanasi parliamentary constituency for the second time with the result similar to his triumph against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in 2014. This year, he defeated Congress' Ajay Rai by a mammoth margin of over five lakh votes.

With PM Modi now announcing his travel plans for Sunday and Monday, it is almost certain that the oath ceremony won't take place on these days. Previously, there was speculation that it could take place on Sunday but reports now suggest it could take place on Thursday (May 30).

Tags:
Narendra ModiBJPLok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP gets 62.21 per cent vote share in Gujarat as party sweeps all 26 seats

Must Watch

PT4M4S

At Least 19 dead in fire at coaching centre in Surat