Polling for two Lok Sabha seats in Goa to take place in third phase on Tuesday

The voting for two Lok Sabha seats in Goa will take place in third phase of Lok Sabha poll on Tuesday. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray for North Goa and South Goa parliamentary constituencies. The voters will exercise their franchise at 1652 polling stations set up across the state for smooth conduct of elections

As per a press release by Press Information Bureau, Goa has a total 1135811 voters, including 555768 male voters and 580043 female voters.

Congress' Girish Raya Chodankar, BJP's Shripad Yesso Naik and Aam Aadmi Party's Dattatraya Padgaonkar are the big names whose fate will be decided by the voters from North Goa.

North Goa constituency covers as many as 20 assembly segments - Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Mayem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi and Priol.

In South Goa, the key fight is between Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of Indian National Congress and Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP.

South Goa constituency covers as many as 20 assembly segments - Ponda, Shiroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-Da-Gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Sanguem and Canacona.