Prashant Kishor hits back at Chandrababu Naidu after being called 'Bihari dacoit'

Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack on Prashant Kishor on Monday, calling him 'Bihari dacoit who has removed lakhs of votes in Andhra Pradesh.' A day later, the reaction from the noted poll strategist and Janata Dal (United) National vice president was equally ferocious.

Speaking at a rally in Ongole, Chandrababu had trained his guns on Kishor while taking on K Chandrashekhar Rao. "KCR is doing criminal politics. He is grabbing the MLAs of Congress and TDP. Bihari dacoit Prasant Kishore has removed lakhs of votes in Andhra Pradesh," he had said.

Not someone to take a punch lying down, Kishor took to Twitter to slam the Andhra CM. "An imminent defeat can rattle even the most seasoned politicians. So I’m not surprised with the baseless utterances," he tweeted. "Sirji rather than using derogatory language that shows your prejudice and malice against Bihar, just focus on why people of AP should vote for you again."

An imminent defeat can rattle even the most seasoned politicians. So I’m not surprised with the baseless utterances of @ncbn Sirji rather than using derogatory language that shows your prejudice & malice against Bihar, just focus on why people of AP should vote for you again. https://t.co/CYSJNRJ43W — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 19, 2019

Kishor is seen as someone who played a key role in Narendra Modi's election campaign before the 2012 Gujarat Assembly election and the 2014 Lok Sabha election. He would go on to help JD(U) before the Bihar Assembly election in 2015 before formally joining the party last year.

Naidu, however, sees no merit in Kishor's credentials and has, instead, accused him of giving 'criminal advice' to YSRCP and of attempting to destabilise TDP.