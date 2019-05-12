close

Lok Sabha election 2019

President Kovind casts his vote; Modi, Kejriwal urge people to vote in 'record numbers'

 Voting is being held in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election in 59 constituencies across seven states. 

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday exercised his franchise at a polling booth in the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife. Voting is being held in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election in 59 constituencies across seven states. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed to voters to exercise their right. "Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here! Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today’s sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special," he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to people to vote. He urged people to vote for those who have done work and not for those who have spread "hatred" and "venom". "Good morning Delhi. Please vote. Vote for those who have done your works. Don't vote for those who are spreading hatred and venom and also stopping Delhi's works. Your vote can change the country," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Voting began on Sunday across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over seven states, largely in the Hindi heartland, as the sixth and penultimate round of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.

