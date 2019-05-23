close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prophetic statement ‘300 seats for BJP’ coming true

BJP-led NDA maintained its stranglehold in the Hindi speaking states with just a minor dent in Uttar Pradesh defying all poll pundits who had predicted a massive loss for the party after the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal formed an alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to Zee News Editor Sudhir Chaudhary on May 8 had forecast 300 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lok Sabha election results 2019. A couple of hours after counting on votes started at 8 am on May 23, the prophecy seemed to be coming true with the BJP leading in 290 Lok Sabha constituencies at 11:20 am.

The National Democratic Alliance was ahead 336 seats with its primary rival the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance way behind. The UPA was ahead in just 83 seats while the Congress was leading in only 50.

ALSO READ: LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS 2019 LIVE UPDATES: NARENDRA MODI 2.0 BIGGER THAN 2014 WIN

BJP-led NDA maintained its stranglehold in the Hindi speaking states with just a minor dent in Uttar Pradesh defying all poll pundits who had predicted a massive loss for the party after the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal formed an alliance.

In West Bengal, the BJP was putting up a strong show. While Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress was still the biggest party in the state and leading 23 seats, the BJP was ahead in 18 of the 42 seats in the state.

Bihar, too, was standing with the NDA as the BJP-Janata Dal United-Lok Janshakti Party alliance leading in 37 out the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress-Vikassheel Insaan Party-Rashtriya Lok Samata Party-Hindustani Awam Morcha was completely routed with leads in only 3 seats.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party was staring at a massive defeat with YSR Congress Party of Jagan Mohan Reddy leading in 23 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

 

