Priyanka Gandhi congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says respects people's mandate

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi, Congress party`s general secretary in-charge of eastern UP said that she respects the nation`s mandate and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for winning the Lok Sabha elections.

"We respect people`s verdict and congratulate BJP workers and leaders, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Priyanka told ANI.

Priyanka, sister of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, aggressively campaigned for the party in 26 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh but the results indicate she failed to make an impact, including in Amethi- the stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

While in Uttar Pradesh, which sends highest number of lawmakers to the Lok Sabha, Priyanka crisscrossed the state and addressed 33 public meetings in Amethi, Raebareli, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Ghaziabad, Fatehpur Sikri, Bahraich, Dhaurahra, Barabanki, Kanpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mirzapur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Domariyaganj, Maharajganj, and Fatehpur.

The political dynamics in the state changed after Akhilesh Yadav`s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati`s Bahujan Samaj Party announced seat-sharing in January, keeping the Congress party out of their alliance.

Priyanka was appointed the general secretary on January 23. She remained dormant for over a month till her Ganga Yatra started in March from Prayagraj to Varanasi.

