Lok Sabha election 2019

Priyanka Gandhi supports criminals, ignores honest workers: Congress MLA Harchandpur Rakesh Singh

The Congress legislator alleged that the senior leader is trying to sideline hard-working party cadres.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during a public meeting in Pratapgarh on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Rae Bareli Congress legislator Harchandpur Rakesh Singh has accused party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi of supporting criminals and ignoring honest workers. Revolting against her, Singh alleged that the senior leader is trying to sideline the hard-working party cadres.

Singh's comments come a day after FIR was registered against his brothers –  zila panchayat chairman Avadhesh Pratap Singh and BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh – in connection with an alleged attack on Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh.

The BJP has pitted Dinesh Pratap Singh –  a former Congress leader, against Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli. 

“Priyanka Gandhi thinks she can work by creating pressure. She's making wrong accusations on my brother. Priyanka Gandhi has been sheltering criminals for a long time, according to my information. She's behind this entire conspiracy,” said Harchandpur Rakesh Singh.

“She creates feud among people and goes back to Delhi, following which people keep on fighting amid themselves for the next five years. This is important for us to work. There should be a fair investigation in the matter,” he added.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
