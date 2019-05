Priyanka Gandhi to hold two roadshows in Delhi today

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi, is scheduled to hold two roadshows in Delhi on Wednesday to seek votes for the party candidates in the national capital.

The first roadshow is in North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat and Priyanka will cover around 2.2km during this roadshow.

Here are the full details of Priyanka's roadshow:

1. Starting point: Brahmpuri Pulia, Brahmpuri road (AC: Seelampur)

2. Chauhan banger( AC: Seelampur)

3. Rajput Mohalla ( AC: Ghonda)

4. Ghonda chowk

5. Yamuna vihar Road, north Ghonda, (AC: Babarpur)

6. Subhash Mohalla/Madhuban Mohalla(AC: Babarpur)

7. Mohanpuri, Maujpur, Yamunavihar road(AC: Babarpur)

8. Nooreilahi (AC: Babarpur)

Left turn then right turn

9. Yamuna vihar DTC bus depot (AC: Ghonda)

Public address from the Vehicle

The second roadshow is in South Delhi Lok Sabha seat and Priyanka will cover a distance of 1.5 km in this roadshow, which is scheduled to begin at 6.00pm.

Here's the detail of the second roadshow:

1. Starting point: Virat Cinema, Dakshinpuri ext.Maharishi, Valmiki Marg (AC: Devli)

2. Indira Market & 9 block, dakshinpuri (AC: Ambedkar Nagar), Left turn

3. A 1st, Madangir, Durbal Nath ji Marg (AC:Ambedkar nagar)

4. A block dakshin puri, (AC:Ambedkar nagar)

5. Dr ambedkar adarsh Vidyalaya, (AC:Ambedkar nagar)

5. E 1st madangir (AC:Ambedkar nagar)

7. C block dakshin puri, (AC:Ambedkar nagar, Left Turn

8. D block, dakshin puri, Dakshinpuri marg

9. H block dakshin puri, (AC: Ambedkar nagar)

10. Sanjay camp (AC: Devli) Right turn

11. H block dakshin puri, (AC:Ambedkar nagar)

12. F block dakshin puri, (AC:Ambedkar nagar)

14. End point: Tigri Red light, Mehrali Badarpur Road

Public address from vehicle.