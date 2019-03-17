हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lucknow on Sunday, to meet Congress candidates who fought 2017 UP polls

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday to review the Lok Sabha poll preparations in the state. She will reach the state capital at 10:30 am after which she will head to the Congress office from the Amausi airport.

During her visit, she will meet the party candidates who fought the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress, which was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, had suffered a massive defeat in the Assembly elections. The SP-Congress combine won 54 seats of which only 7 were from the Congress. 

Priyanka, who recently took over her official role in party politics, will be meeting all stakeholders to draw a strategy to strengthen the party for the upcoming election. 

She had kicked off her official journey in politics in February when she held a roadshow in Lucknow with party president and her brother Rahul Gandhi by her side. During the 30-kilometre-long roadshow, Rahul, Priyanka were joined by senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and hundreds of party members and supporters. 

Over the course of three days after the roadshow, she had met party leaders in the state and held meetings regarding the constituencies which fall under her purview in UP East. 

The trip to Lucknow comes ahead of her three-day poll campaign which she will begin on Monday from her great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru's birthplace Prayagraj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi. According to Congress leaders, Priyanka will cover a distance of over 140 km through four districts of the state - Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi - by steamer as well as in a car. Her journey will commence from Prayagraj on Monday and conclude at Varanasi's Assi Ghat and Dashashwamedh ghat on Wednesday evening.

