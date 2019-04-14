Pune Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Pune Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra.
The Pune Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 34) was formed prior to the 1951 elections. It comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments.
The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kolhapur Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.
|1
|Uttam Pandurang Shinde
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Girish Bhalchandra Bapat
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Mohan Joshi
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Anil Narayan Jadhav
|Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
|5
|Amol Jayraj Shinde
|Hum Bhartiya Party
|6
|Krupal Paluskar
|Prabuddha Republican Party
|7
|Chincholikar Jayant Eknath
|Bahujan Republican Socialist Party
|8
|Prof. Nalawade Hanmant Mahadeo
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|9
|Nikhil Umesh Zingade
|Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha
|10
|Balasaheb Misal Patil
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|11
|Adv. Mahesh Gajendragadkar
|Swarna Bharat Party
|12
|Adv. Ramesh Devaram Dharmavat
|People’s Union Party
|13
|Rajesh Surendrakumar Agarwal
|Hamari Apni Party
|14
|Sayyad Raj Faiyaz
|Bhartiya Kisan Party
|15
|Sim Khirid
|Bahujan Maha Party
|16
|Suhas Popat Gajarmal
|Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular)
|17
|Amol Alias Yabes S. Tujare
|Independent
|18
|Anand Prakash Vanjape
|Independent
|19
|Adv. Kumar Devba Kalel Patil
|Independent
|20
|Jafar Khursid Choudhari
|Independent
|21
|Javed Shabbir Sayyed
|Independent
|22
|Johnson Vasant Kolhapure
|Independent
|23
|Ravindra Bansiram Mahapure
|Independent
|24
|Rakesh Prabhakar Chavan
|Independent
|25
|Rahul Vishwas Joshi
|Independent
|26
|Vijay Laxaman Saroade
|Independent
|27
|Sawant Chandrakant Parmeshwar
|Independent
|28
|Sanjay Baburao Jadhav
|Independent
|29
|Hemant Baburao Kolekar Patil Alias Hemant Patil
|Independent
|30
|Kshirsagar Kanchan Devdas
|Independent
|31
|Znyosho Vijayprakash
|Independent
Anil Shirole is the incumbent MP from this constituency.
In Maharashtra, the main electoral contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.
Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.
As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.
Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
The results would be declared on May 23.