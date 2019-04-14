Pune Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Pune Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra.

The Pune Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 34) was formed prior to the 1951 elections. It comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kolhapur Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

1 Uttam Pandurang Shinde Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Girish Bhalchandra Bapat Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Mohan Joshi Indian National Congress 4 Anil Narayan Jadhav Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 5 Amol Jayraj Shinde Hum Bhartiya Party 6 Krupal Paluskar Prabuddha Republican Party 7 Chincholikar Jayant Eknath Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 8 Prof. Nalawade Hanmant Mahadeo Ambedkarite Party of India 9 Nikhil Umesh Zingade Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha 10 Balasaheb Misal Patil Bahujan Mukti Party 11 Adv. Mahesh Gajendragadkar Swarna Bharat Party 12 Adv. Ramesh Devaram Dharmavat People’s Union Party 13 Rajesh Surendrakumar Agarwal Hamari Apni Party 14 Sayyad Raj Faiyaz Bhartiya Kisan Party 15 Sim Khirid Bahujan Maha Party 16 Suhas Popat Gajarmal Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 17 Amol Alias Yabes S. Tujare Independent 18 Anand Prakash Vanjape Independent 19 Adv. Kumar Devba Kalel Patil Independent 20 Jafar Khursid Choudhari Independent 21 Javed Shabbir Sayyed Independent 22 Johnson Vasant Kolhapure Independent 23 Ravindra Bansiram Mahapure Independent 24 Rakesh Prabhakar Chavan Independent 25 Rahul Vishwas Joshi Independent 26 Vijay Laxaman Saroade Independent 27 Sawant Chandrakant Parmeshwar Independent 28 Sanjay Baburao Jadhav Independent 29 Hemant Baburao Kolekar Patil Alias Hemant Patil Independent 30 Kshirsagar Kanchan Devdas Independent 31 Znyosho Vijayprakash Independent

Anil Shirole is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In Maharashtra, the main electoral contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.

Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.